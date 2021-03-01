Why Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana's bracelet during Oprah sit-down: report

Meghan Markle is wearing a distinct piece of jewelry during her and her husband Prince Harry's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, Markle, 39, is seen rocking a bracelet that belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

According to People magazine, the reason behind Markle’s fashion choice was because the couple wanted Diana to be with them in spirit for the interview.

The bracelet was most notably used to craft Markle’s engagement ring in 2017 when Harry took two stones from his late mother’s piece of jewelry to compose the Duchess’ sparkler.

Markle’s ring ultimately featured the stones from Diana’s bracelet, which surround one large stone from the country of Botswana — a country near and dear to Harry’s heart.

Markle is no stranger to rocking the late Diana’s jewelry.

In 2018, Markle — who is expecting her second child — was spotted donning Diana’s butterfly earrings and gold bracelet as she attended events around Sydney, Australia, for her and Prince Harry’s first royal tour. The Duchess of Sussex paired the jewelry with a fitted cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee.

Diana wore the butterfly earrings in 1986 for her trip to Canada, a year after she gave birth to Harry, People reported. The late princess had worn a blue dress and a matching butterfly necklace to go with the earrings.

In a clip for the couple's upcoming interview with Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.

"I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," the 36-year-old said of Diana, adding, "because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us. But at least we have each other."

The interview, titled "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," will air on March 7.

