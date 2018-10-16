Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s jewelry in Australia during first outing since pregnancy announcement

Meghan Markle honored late Princess Diana on Tuesday during her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

Markle, 37, was spotted donning Diana’s butterfly earrings and gold bracelet as she attended events around Sydney, Australia, for her and Prince Harry’s first royal tour. The Duchess of Sussex paired the jewelry with a fitted cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee.

Diana wore the butterfly earrings in 1986 for her trip to Canada, a year after she gave birth to Harry, People reported. The late princess had worn a blue dress and a matching butterfly necklace to go with the earrings.

The gold bracelet made an appearance in 1990 when Diana visited the Lord Gage Centre for Old People in Newham, London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Monday they were expecting their first child in spring 2019. The couple, who got married five months ago, told other royal family members on Friday during Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

"Their royal highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Markle received her first official baby gift — a toy kangaroo — from Australia's Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Cosgrove.

Harry and Markle will be continuing their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.