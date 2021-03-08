Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share new family photo after revealing they're expecting a baby girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their growing family with son Archie and their soon-to-be baby girl.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s photographer, Misan Harriman, unveiled a new family photo via social media, which features the couple embracing 1-year-old Archie while showing off Markle’s baby bump.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H ❤️," Harriman wrote on Instagram.

Receiving 26,000 likes on Instagram and over 4,000 on Twitter, the picture was a big hit among Harriman’s followers.

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS ESTRANGED FATHER WASN'T TRUTHFUL, DOESN'T KNOW HER HALF-SISTER SAMANTHA

"How sweet ❤️," one user wrote. "Love them ❤️," another user said.

"Be happy Harry and Meghan ❤️," one commenter wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The picture comes hours after Harry, 36, and Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple confirmed to Fox News on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting their second child together after the Duchess of Sussex, 39, gave birth to baby Archie in May of 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, a statement from the couple confirmed that Archie would be a big brother, but the duo has now officially revealed that the youngster, who turns two in May, can expect a little sister sometime this summer.

"To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? But now we’ve got our family. We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs," Harry said during the interview

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and Mariah Haas contributed to this report