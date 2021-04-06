Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions announces first Netflix series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first Netflix series has been revealed.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Productions announced its first series to hit the streaming service. The multi-episode docu-series, titled "Heart of Invictus," is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Harry, 36, is a patron.

Helmed by director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, "Heart of Invictus" will follow "a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022," a press release states.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," Harry, co-founder of Archewell Productions, said in a statement.

The Duke of Sussex continues: "As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

The series will follow the competitors training for the games as well as the organizers who are helping to plan and prepare for the event.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, said that the royal couple has built "an ambitious slate" of content that "reflects the values and causes they hold dear."

"From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before," the streaming executive continued.

The release confirms that the British royal will appear on camera for the series and serve as its executive producer.

Dominic Reid, Chief Executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, also shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming series.

"We’re very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery. This partnership will also bring in significant funding to the charity. We are extremely grateful to our Founding Patron for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen," Reid said.

Last September, Markle and Harry discussed their multi-year production deal with Netflix. The exclusive content will include documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple told the New York Times. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us." They added that Netflix’s "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

The couple, who stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in March, relocated to California in April. They have since purchased a property outside Santa Barbara.