Meghan Markle, Prince Harry file trademark after split from Kate Middleton, Prince William's charity: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially filed a trademark to register their own royal charity.

According to People magazine, the couple's filing for their organization was published last week, roughly six months after Meghan and Harry announced they would be separating from the joint charity they previously shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS IN CANADA AWAY FROM ROYAL FAMILY: REPORT

Meghan and Harry's charity is set to be named Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a name they first shared back in June when they announced their split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's organization.

According to the outlet, the trademark application lists a number of items, including magazines to "clothing items, social care services and charitable fundraising."

The royal couple first released a statement in June announcing their decision to create their own charity organization.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S CHARITY REVEAL ROYAL COUPLE'S FIRST CHRISTMAS CARD WITH ARCHIE

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the palace announced (via People).

“Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the statement continued. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”

MEGHAN MARKLE: 10 WAYS THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX CHALLENGED ROYAL PROTOCOL IN 2019

The outlet also shared that the new changes were created to “best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better,” read the statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The official trademark filing comes on the heels of an unprecedented move for Meghan and Harry in terms of their holiday plans. The new parents of Archie are reportedly in Canada with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, while the rest of the royal family celebrated Christmas folllowing tradition in Sandringham.