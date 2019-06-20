Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split from shared charity with Prince William, Kate Middleton

It’s officially over for the fab four.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have separated from The Royal Foundation, their former joint charity with Prince William and his spouse Kate Middleton.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the palace announced in a statement on Thursday, as reported by People magazine.

“Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the statement continued. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”

The outlet also shared that the new changes were created to “best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation. They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better,” read the statement.

People magazine reported the British royal couples separated their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and created two separate offices. Markle and Harry’s office moved out of Kensington Palace and into Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II resides. Middleton and William’s office remains in Kensington Palace, where they live with their three children.

Markle and Harry reside to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore cottage with their firstborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

While the breakup might sound like another sign of the alleged royal feud between the princes, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told Entertainment Tonight that Archie’s birth “has probably really helped to improve the relationship.”

“I was told by a very senior royal source that actually they weren’t talking to each other at one point,” Nicholl explained. “I certainly think now that Archie is here, it has probably really helped to improve the relationship. William is over the moon that his brother is a dad.”

Rumors of a crack between Harry, 34, and William, 36, have dominated headlines in recent months. At the family's Easter service in April, the brothers were reportedly distant from one another, not speaking to each other outside of St. George's Chapel in Windsor, either before or after the service.

Nicholl previously said in a documentary the issue between the princes was sparked after William grew increasingly worried about his whirlwind romance with Markle.

“William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly,” she said “And being close to Harry, you know, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly. Are you sure?’ And I think what was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry.”

But Archie – the first child of Markle and Harry, born 7 pounds, 3 ounces – might be bringing the brothers back together. Royal experts speculated the two would likely become closer now that they're both parents.

“William and Harry will want their children to know their cousins and do things together, so they will work harder at their relationship,” a source close to the royal family said. “The brothers will have a different kind of relationship and move on.”

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and Jessica Sager contributed to this report.