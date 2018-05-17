Meghan Markle's family tree includes Thomas Markle, Doria Ragland, Samantha Grant and beyond

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry officially took place on May 19.

Now that Markle has said “I do," here’s what you need to know about Markle’s family, ranging from her yoga-teaching mother to her estranged siblings.

Doria Loyce Ragland, mother

Doria Loyce Ragland, 61, is Markle’s mother. Ragland works as a yoga instructor and social worker in Los Angeles, according to Vogue. Originally from Ohio, Ragland gave birth to Markle in 1981 and divorced Markle’s father, Thomas, in 1987 when Markle was 6 years old.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Markle called her mother a “free spirit.”

“She's got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend,” she continued.

Ragland arrived in London on May 16, People reported. She is slated to meet Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s grandmother, prior to the royal wedding.

Thomas Markle, father

Markle’s 73-year-old father, Thomas, lives in Rosarito, Mexico.

Thomas, who has another daughter and son from his first marriage to Roslyn Loveless, met Ragland in the 1970s, according to Town & Country.

In an interview with Esquire, Markle said it was her father, a former lighting director and director of photography on the Fox show “Married ... with Children,” who sparked her interest in the entertainment industry.

Thomas also won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1982 and 2011, respectively, for the show “General Hospital.” He won the Emmy in 1982 for “Outstanding Achievement in Design Excellence for a Daytime Drama Series,” according to IMDB, and for “Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Direction for a Drama Series" in 2011.

Markle announced on May 17 her father will not attend the royal wedding.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

The news comes after Thomas Markle reportedly staged photos for the paparazzi and underwent a successful heart surgery on May 16.

Thomas Markle Jr., half-brother

Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Jr., lives in Grant’s Pass, Oregon, according to Cosmopolitan.

Thomas Jr., who Vogue reported has not seen Markle since 2011, allegedly hand-wrote a letter to Prince Harry, warning him that it's “not too late” to ax his wedding plans with his sister, In Touch first reported. In the same letter, he reportedly called Markle a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage."

While Thomas Jr. allegedly asked to be invited to the wedding in a separate letter, he will not attend his half-sister’s big day.

The 51-year-old has two children, Tyler and Thomas Dooley, with his former wife, Tracy.

Tracy and her two sons arrived in London just days before the royal wedding, despite the fact they didn’t receive an invite.

During an interview with “Good Morning Britain” in late March, Tracy and Tyler said they “proudly support” Markle.

Samantha Grant, half-sister

Samantha Grant is Markle's half-sister and her father’s eldest daughter. Also known as Samantha Markle, the 53-year-old lives in Belleview, Florida, Cosmopolitan reports.

Grant, who has two sons and is reportedly writing a memoir titled “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” previously told Fox News her relationship with Markle was "really hurt" for awhile because of "the perceptions out there."

“And I have to say, my book’s not what all of these people are saying it is… Just because it has the word ‘pushy’ doesn’t mean it’s a slamming tell-all… I was making fun of the tabloids," she added.

Grant blamed “geographical differences” between the two as a reason for her minimal contact with her half-sister, adding that the last time she spoke to Markle was in 2014.

Grant and her family are new to the spotlight, which can be difficult at times, she also told Fox News.

“As much as I love and respect Meg, she’s got security and a publicist and can be protected from all that,” she said. “She and Harry can tell the media to stop. The rest of the family doesn’t have that luxury. I love her, [but] she may not want me saying anything."

"I refuse to be a victim of the media. I’m not going to let them disparage me, embarrass me personally and professionally and not defend myself…. I can only hope she would respect and understand that… In fact, if I were Meg, I would probably put something out there so that there was some sort of protective mechanism in place where the family couldn’t be tortured as much,” she added.