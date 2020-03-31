Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like 'defiant teenagers,' author claims

Prince Harry's biographer has something to say about his "choice of priorities."

Angela Levin -- a veteran journalist on royal affairs who published a book in 2018 titled “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” which was based on her exclusive conversations with the now 35-year-old at Kensington Palace before his May 2018 marriage -- wrote an op-ed piece for British magazine Tatler recently, where she opened up about her feelings on Harry's transition away from his royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Levin said that when she spent time with Harry in late 2017, he seemed "charismatic, intuitive and quick-witted but also restless and troubled," and said that Harry had explained to Markle, 38, what she was getting into by marrying him.

She claimed that since then, "with each week that passes Harry and Meghan’s behaviour is becoming increasingly self-centred."

Levin cited the pair's reported move to Los Angeles and Markle's narration of a Disney+ documentary as proof that "their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late thirties."

The biographer says she believes Harry has turned "sour, callous even and is obviously stressed."

"Although I barely recognise him I still believe that internally he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his family, his country and his military connections," Levin claimed. "Perhaps he copes by focusing on his resentment at allegedly being sidelined by his family."

She also claimed that Harry once told her that he has "a duty to support" and "would always be there for" his brother, Prince William.

Levin's statements were published on Monday, just as Markle's documentary, "Elephant," was panned by critics for being "shallow."