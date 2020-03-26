Meghan Markle narrating elephant documentary on Disney+

Meghan Markle has officially landed her next job post-Megxit.

The Duchess of Sussex has narrated an upcoming documentary about elephants, titled "Elephant," for Disney's streaming service, Disney+, and it becomes available to watch on April 3.

"Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus," the media company announced on Thursday.

Her job comes just months after her husband, Prince Harry, talked up Meghan's interest in narrating a project to Disney's then-CEO Bob Iger at the London premiere of "The Lion King" in July.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Harry is seen approaching Iger about Meghan doing voiceover work. "You know, she does voiceovers," Harry could be heard saying to Iger, 68, as the prince pointed to his wife.

"Oh really, I did not know that," Iger said.

"She's really interested," said Harry.

"We'd love to try," Iger responded.

It was later reported by the U.K.'s The Times that the duchess recorded a voiceover for an undisclosed Disney project.

The outlet claimed Markle did the voiceover work in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, a non-profit organization in Botswana that aims to protect the species from poaching.

As for Harry's own work, it was previously announced that he would partner with Oprah Winfrey to produce a mental health-centered documentary for Apple TV+.

It's not a surprise the couple is looking for different work outside the monarchy. As part of their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, they announced they would not be receiving public funds anymore.

On SussexRoyal.com, Harry and Meghan explained that their decision will allow them to "earn a professional income," which is a huge side-step from the current plan in place that prohibits exactly that.

"For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally," the couple informed their readers.

