Meghan Markle opens up about mental health, being called 'crazy' in new 'Archetypes' podcast episode

Meghan Markle got personal in the newest episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, in which she discussed mental health.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone in the latest episode that aired Tuesday, entitled "The Decoding of Crazy."

Markle asked her three guests, "Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, Insane, out of your mind, completely irrational? Okay, you get the point. Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see just how many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too."

The royal continued, "I feel pretty strongly about this word, this label, 'crazy.' The way that it's thrown around so casually and the damage it's wrought on society and women, frankly everywhere."

"From relationships to families being shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined. The stigma surrounding the word, it also has this silencing effect," Markle said emotionally. "This effect where women experiencing real mental health issues, they get scared. They stay quiet, they internalize, and they repress for far too long."

Wu previously recalled her suicide attempt in 2019 after facing backlash for a negative tweet she made about the renewal of her show "Fresh Off The Boat." The actress then disappeared from social media.

"My TV show was renewed, and I had a pretty careless moment where I was alone and frustrated and feeling emotional after having repressed a lot of feelings for like six years on that show because even though I loved being on that show, people don't know that for the first year I was going through sexual harassment by one of the producers and intimidation," Wu revealed. "And I think part of the reason, my outburst on Twitter, over the show's renewal is because it was the build up of several years of repressing."

After receding backlash online following her Twitter commentary, Wu revealed, "It made me feel like I didn't deserve to be alive anymore and so, you know, I tried to end my own life, and luckily I had a friend who was able to get me to the ER. That prompted me to get off social media and to focus on my mental health."

Markle launched "Archetypes" on August 23. Her podcast series features conversations between the actress and cultural commentators, historians and contemporary thinkers.