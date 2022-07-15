Constance Wu reveals she attempted suicide after 'Fresh Off The Boat' backlash in 2019

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Constance Wu admitted she attempted suicide in 2019 after she received backlash over her reaction to "Fresh Off The Boat" being renewed.

Wu reacted negatively to the news of the renewal, which caused people to criticize the actress. She later explained she was "temporarily upset" at the time because the renewal of "Fresh Off The Boat" meant she had to give up a role that she was "really passionate about."

The "Crazy Rich Asians" actress disappeared from social media and her work for the past three years. Wu explained that she had attempted suicide following the backlash.

"Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER."

"It was a scary moment that made me reassess a lot in my life," Wu wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"My tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm [Asian American] colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out. I’ll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realize how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time."

"That’s why I wrote my book and why I’m here today — to reach out and help people talk about the uncomfortable stuff in order to understand it, reckon with it, and open pathways to healing," she added.

Wu has spent the last three years working on her mental health and writing her memoir, "Making a Scene." The book is set to release in October.

Wu was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. She attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute in New York City and began her career in classical theater.

She grabbed roles early in her career in "Stephanie Daley," "Year of the Fish" and "Sound of my Voice."

Wu is most known for her roles in "Fresh Off The Boat," "Hustlers," "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Eastsiders."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).