British Royals
Published

Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast slated for big return, mourning period for the queen is over

Markle and Prince Harry's production company Archewell Audio produces the podcast

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
After a four-week hiatus, Meghan Markle's top-rated podcast "Archetypes" will resume with new episodes on Oct. 4.

The Duchess of Sussex had paused her Spotify podcast out of respect to Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September.

Prior to the pause, Markle had recorded three episodes and quickly established the podcast as one of America's top-rated productions.

Her first guest was longtime friend Serena Williams.

Serena Williams was Meghan Markle's first podcast guest. The two have been longtime friends, with the athlete attending her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Serena Williams was Meghan Markle's first podcast guest. The two have been longtime friends, with the athlete attending her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV)

Deadline reports that the first episode back will feature comic and actress Margaret Cho as well as Lisa Ling, in a conversation that is centered around Asian American representation in the entertainment industry.

In a teaser released prior to the release of "Archetypes," Markle explained that the crux of her podcast was to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes" was paused out of respect for the queen's death and mourning period.

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes" was paused out of respect for the queen's death and mourning period. (Geoff Pugh/Pool/AFP)

Additional guests of the podcast have been "The Office" actress Mindy Kaling and Mariah Carey. 

The latter's conversation with the Duchess of Sussex examined the use of the word "diva," which often carries a negative connotation. Carey labeled Markle a diva, much to the Duchess' discomfort.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started their own nonprofit organization called Archewell in 2020.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started their own nonprofit organization called Archewell in 2020. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince Harry and Markle started their nonprofit organization Archewell in 2020 after the controversial decision to step down as senior royals. Their production company, Archewell Audio, produces the podcast.

