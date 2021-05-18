Meghan Markle could have modernized the royals, Jodie Turner-Smith says: ‘A terrible missed opportunity’

Jodie Turner-Smith has wondered what might have been.

The British actress is sharing some thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal exit. The 34-year-old is starring as Queen Anne Boleyn, one of the doomed wives of King Henry VIII, in the upcoming Channel 5 series "Anne Boleyn."

Recently, the star told The Telegraph that she believes the Duchess of Sussex could have modernized the British royal family before she and the duke, 36, officially stepped back as senior royals last year.

"I think that Meghan could have been that," Turner-Smith told the outlet about the 39-year-old. "It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better."

"I think that’s why there’s dysfunction there," she added.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S 'VAX LIVE' SPEECH MENTIONS DAUGHTER’S FUTURE IN POST-COVID WORLD: 'REBUILD TOGETHER'

The mom of one also clarified her stance on the monarchy, stating, "I would not consider myself a monarchist."

"I think it’s interesting that the institution is not changing with the times, or quickly enough," Turner-Smith explained. "We have to look at things in a modern context. And only then we will recognize that certain things are archaic, and don’t really serve us as a community and are limiting us. I think we should keep those things in stories and move on to something else in reality."

Turner-Smith reflected on playing Boleyn, a royal who was a different race from her. She acknowledged the casting initially drew mixed reactions from curious viewers.

"Anne Boleyn is a character loved by so many and a story so well known that people are attached to the way that it looks in their own imagination," she said. "So, when you introduce something that is so contrary there’s going to be resistance. I think it’s to be expected."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Markle, a former American actress, married Harry, at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later. The couple’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media towards the duchess.

The family currently resides in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.