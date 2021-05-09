Meghan Markle's 'VAX LIVE' speech mentions daughter’s future in post-COVID world: 'Rebuild together'

Meghan Markle made a statement about the importance of coronavirus vaccines during Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE Concert.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered an impassioned speech that urged citizens of the world to get vaccinated and help ensure COVID-19 vaccines are distributed for an "equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY EXPECTING BABY NO. 2

"As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," Meghan said in a pre-recorded video message, which was played during the concert’s broadcast.

According to Meghan, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S. as a result of the pandemic while an estimated 47 million women are "expected to slip into extreme poverty" around the globe, as noted in the video obtained by The Telegraph.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY EXPECTING A BABY GIRL

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter," Meghan went on. "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

The duchess added that the decisions people are making during the pandemic will have a long-term effect on global recovery.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY RELEASE A NEW PHOTO OF ARCHIE ON SECOND BIRTHDAY

In her own words: "We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger… As we rebuild, we rebuild together."

Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, made an in-person appearance at the VAX LIVE event, which was recorded on May 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The broadcast made its on-air debut on Saturday, May 8.

Harry made sure to thank the vaccinated front-line workers who made up the concert’s live audience, but he also expressed the importance of global vaccine distribution.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This pandemic will not end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity," he said at the event. "The vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world."

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World was a star-studded benefit concert that encouraged vaccine equity. Headliners included Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. while special appearances were made by Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn.

The concert reportedly raised $302 million, according to the Associated Press, which surpassed the campaign’s goal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The near two-hour VAX LIVE concert can be viewed on Global Citizen’s YouTube channel.