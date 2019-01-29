Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton targeted by ruthless comments, prompting concern from palace, British press

Britain’s press has urged social media users to stop the inappropriate criticism of the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.

Palace officials have been seeking help from Instagram to monitor and remove offensive comments about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Palace aides have been spending hours each week moderating comments on the official Palace Instagram account and removing racist and sexist comments, the Associated Press reports.

The worst abuse reportedly focused on the alleged feud between Meghan and Kate, which could have added to the online abuse with fans of one duchess criticizing the other in very personal terms. The first signs of the alleged feud came after The Telegraph reported Markle, 37, made Middleton, 37, cry over an argument involving bridesmaid dresses for the former “Suits” star’s wedding to Prince Harry, 34.

An editorial titled "Vile Abuse" published in the The Times newspaper Tuesday said many of the comments made about Meghan and Kate are too vicious to publish and have included threats.

"Women receive more abuse online than men and this sad truth seems to apply just as much to the royal family," the newspaper said.

The duchesses do not have their own public social media accounts. Markle took down her personal social media accounts and her lifestyle website after she became engaged to Prince Harry.

In response to the rise of abusive comments directed at the royal women, Hello! Magazine this week launched a “kindness” campaign urging posters to think twice before posting nasty comments.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco and the Associated Press contributed to this report.