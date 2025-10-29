Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry reveals whether he's planning to become a US citizen

King Charles' son previously admitted American citizenship was 'a thought that has crossed my mind'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
King Charles was a doting father to Prince William, Prince Harry: butler Video

King Charles was a doting father to Prince William, Prince Harry: butler

Grant Harrold, who served the reigning monarch, has written a new book, "The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service."

Prince Harry set the record straight on whether he'll become a U.S. citizen, five years after making the big move across the pond.

Harry opened up about his plans during an appearance on the podcast "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know."

"Are you going to become a U.S. citizen?" Minhaj asked the royal.

"Am I going to become a U.S. citizen? There are no plans to be, at this point," Prince Harry replied.

PRINCE HARRY WOULD NEVER 'TWIST THE KNIFE' IN ROYAL FAMILY WITH U.S. CITIZENSHIP, EXPERT CLAIMS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Dodgers game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Game Four of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28. On a podcast, Harry said he has no plans to become a U.S. citizen. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex admitted he had "considered" becoming a U.S. citizen during a 2024 interview with "Good Morning America."

"American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now," he said.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," previously told Fox News Digital the younger son of Britain’s King Charles III has too much to lose before embracing a very different red, white and blue.

"There is really no earthly reason why, after being accused of turning his back on his family and his country, Harry would want to twist the knife by seeking U.S. citizenship," Andersen claimed.

Prince Harry smiles as he arrives in court.

Prince Harry has said he'd considered American citizenship in the past. (Jordan Pettitt)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as senior royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018. (Chris Jackson)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020, citing what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito.

The royals were reportedly called local villains by neighbors of the ritzy California town. One Montecito resident, who has never met the couple but spoke to Vanity Fair, referred to the duo as the prince and "the starlet."

The neighbors of the quiet Santa Barbara area attributed many of the new annoyances to Markle and Prince Harry, including increased housing prices, busy streets and more.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal roles and moved to California in 2020. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Meanwhile, the couple's arrival has been praised by their celebrity neighbor, Sharon Stone.

"You know, the thing about them that is so great is they didn’t come here to live off of our community. They came here to be a part of our community," she told Access Hollywood in 2020. "My friend said she was sitting in her car, and they bicycled across the street and waved at her while she was sitting at the red light," she recalled.

"They’re a part of our community. They’ve become a giving, caring, participating part of our communityThey’re not here to be like, ‘Would you like to kiss my butt?'"

