Meghan Markle formally joins royal foundation alongside Harry, William and Kate

Meghan Markle is now officially part of The Royal Foundation, the main royal charity previously set up for Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, to carry out their philanthropic work.

In a listing at Companies House, the official register in the U.K., the group has been renamed The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to include the royal titles that Meghan and Harry were given just prior to their wedding.

Oprah Winfrey Dishes on Her Fun Hang With Meghan Markle's Mom (Exclusive)

Meghan and Harry's first-ever official royal event with Kate and Will was actually at The Royal Foundation Forum in London in February. Under the theme Making a Difference Together, the inaugural event showcased programs that are run or initiated by The Royal Foundation. During the event, Meghan hinted that her future efforts will focus on women's empowerment. On her page on the royal family website, Meghan also states she's a "proud feminist."

"Women don't need to find a voice, they have a voice," Meghan said. "They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen."

How Meghan Markle Is Making A Bold Statement In Her Royal Outfits

"I think right now in the climate that we're seeing with so many campaigns, #MeToo and Time's Up, there is no better time than to really shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them, men included in that," she added. "It makes such a tremendous difference."

On Monday, a source told ET that Meghan feels "welcomed and loved" by the royal family, following her fairy-tale wedding to Harry in May.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Embark On Fall Tour to Australia, New Zealand & More

"She has been warmly embraced by both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease," the source said. " ... Harry, Camilla, Kate, along with [Prince] Charles, whom she's developed a particularly close bond [with], have all been doing what they can to make sure Meghan feels welcomed and loved."

Meghan made her latest appearance with the royal family over the weekend at her first-ever Trooping the Colour parade, honoring Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday. The Los Angeles native broke protocol by baring her shoulders in a blush pink dress by Carolina Herrera, which she styled with a matching Philip Treacy hat.