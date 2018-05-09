Meghan Markle 'can't wait' to become a mother, former agent claims

What’s next for Meghan Markle after her royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19? Motherhood — at least that’s what her former agent is betting on.

In a new documentary slated to air Wednesday on Sky One network, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne detailed her relationship with the American actress before her November 2017 engagement to the British royal.

According to UK’s Daily Mail, in “Harry and Meghan: A Love Story,” Cowne claims she and the 36-year-old were vacationing in the Cayman Islands during the summer of 2016, the same year when the star met Harry, and the “Suits” star opened up to her about her longing for a family of her own.

“Meghan and I were at an event in the Cayman Islands and Meghan discussed her future with me,” said Cowne. “I said to her, ‘Meghan, what about kids? Would you like to have children?’ She said to me, ‘I would absolutely love to have children and I can’t wait to be a mother.’”

Her dreams for the future weren’t the only thing Markle was excited about.

Cowne also recalled how the star was giddy on the day of her first date with the British royal during one of their last meetings together.

“Meghan and I were at lunch and she was really excited that day,” she said. “I said to her, ‘You look fantastic Meghan. What’s going on in your life, you seem excited?’ And she said, ‘Well yes, I have a date tonight.’

"And I said ‘Really, with who? Do I know him?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I’m sure you know him, I’m meeting Prince Harry,’ in a [sort of] whisper. And I said, ‘Who?’ And she said, ‘Prince Harry, I’m meeting Prince Harry tonight.’”

And Markle isn’t the only one who has had babies on the brain.

Back in 2012, Harry told ABC News he was eager to become a father.

“I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” he said. “I’m waiting to find the right person. Someone who is willing to take on the job.”

But in 2016, Harry seemed to have doubts about fatherhood, which he expressed to People Magazine.

“There have been moments through life, especially when doing a tour abroad, when I think, ‘I’d love to have kids now,’” he said. “And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, ‘All right, don’t need kids!’ There’s no rush. I think, I tell you what: There have been times I’ve put off having children."

However, Harry was singing a different tune just a year later with The Telegraph’s Mad World podcast.

“Of course, I would love to have kids,” said Harry, who is 33.

When asked if he was a good godfather already, he replied, “I’d like to think so.”

“I think the key to that is to be able to grow up but also be able to stay in touch with your childhood side,” he added.

Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, who recently published a Markle tell-all, told Fox News in April that while time will tell what the future has in store for the couple, he did have one prediction.

“By this time next year, we will probably be talking about a pregnancy,” said the British journalist. “The clock is ticking. She is going to be 37 in August… She’s got a lot to give to the monarchy and she will help shape its future.”