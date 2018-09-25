Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly enjoy secret weekend away in Amsterdam

Despite being the most famous newlyweds on the planet right now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to do the impossible.

The high profile couple were able to sneak away undetected for a mini break in Amsterdam last weekend, the Evening Standard reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex jetted to the Netherlands for a three-day party celebrating the opening of exclusive private club Soho House’s latest outpost.

Harry and Meghan were joined by other celebrities including Lily Cole, Jenna Coleman, Eddie Redmayne and Stanley Tucci to celebrate the opening and Soho House founder Nick Jones’ 55th birthday.

According to the newspaper, the celebrations included a Saturday night dinner of lobster spaghetti, a surprise performance by rapper Tinie Tempah, Sunday brunch and spa treatments.

The royals reportedly opted not to join in on a tour of Amsterdam’s famous red light district but did go on a boat cruise of the city’s canals.

Soho House has been a longtime favourite of Meghan and Harry, with the couple having their first date at a private dining room inside the London club.

During the first months of their romance the couple reportedly managed to keep things under wraps by meeting up at the notoriously private club.

Meghan is also rumoured to have held her hens party at the Soho Club in the Cotswolds, near where the couple now own a country house.

This story originally appeared in news.com.au.