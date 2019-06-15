Reality star Meghan King Edmonds reacts to husband's affair: 'I don't trust him anymore'

Meghan King Edmonds has broken her silence after her husband, Jim Edmonds, admitted to having an affair with another woman on Thursday.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star took to her blog to express how she was feeling in an essay titled "I'm Sad."

She revealed she learned about the affair "in the tabloids" and then confronted the former baseball player, 48, on the phone. The story was first published by AllAboutTheTea.com.

“He confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed,” she revealed. “He paid her off to protect me so I’d never find out. Yet here I am writing about it.”

“Do I believe him?” King Edmonds continued. “I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

The 34-year-old shares sons, Hayes and Hart, 1, and daughter, Aspen, 2, with Edmonds.

Edmonds confirmed the affair to Us Weekly on Thursday though he insisted he never had any physical contact with the other woman. “This is someone trying to profit from my name,” he said in a statement. “I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The reality TV star added in her blog post all she wanted was a "simple marriage."

“I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud. I refuse to be humiliated by this. Marriage is hard, we’ve been through our ups and downs, I’ve talked about it openly. A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat," she wrote.

“I don’t care about my stupid massive house, I don’t care about my new car, I don’t care about my diamonds. What does any of that mean when I can’t have the most basic needs met? It means nothing. Smoke and mirrors,” she continued. “I love him. How can I turn my feelings around so quickly? How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It’s not fair. I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted. My poor kids aren’t getting their devoted mother. And it’s only been 36 hours.”

"I feel abandoned. Lonely. My best friend, my number one person has lied to me. Who is he? Do I even know?”

As for whether or not her marriage can recover, King Edmonds said she's not in the mindset to make that decision now and feels torn: "Marriage is a choice on the bad days. And on the good days marriage is easy and beautiful. No one said it would be easy, I just didn’t think it would be this hard.”