Megan Fox says criticism of her acting put her in 'a self-imposed prison': 'I started getting really angry'

Megan Fox is feeling a lot better about her craft these days.

The actress has long been a subject of criticism in the movie industry, which she told Refinery29 began to take a toll on her.

The star recalled recently watching a previous film of hers that had been not-so-favorably reviewed, leading to criticism of her acting skills.

However, as she continued the film, she realized that her work in it wasn't nearly as bad as it was made out to have been.

"I started getting really angry,” recalled Fox, 34. "I was like, 'F--k that,' why did I live for a decade thinking that I was s--t at something when I was actually pretty decent at it? That led to this realization that I’d been in a self-imposed prison for so much of my life.”

Fox has made headlines recently as fans have taken a second look at the way she was treated by the media, having been used as a sex symbol rather than tapping into her potential as an actress.

While she knows the reexamination of that narrative would have been helpful, she said the obstacles she faced made her stronger.

"At the time, I would have appreciated some support; I was just stranded in open water on my own for so long," she explained. "However, that built up so much strength. To have to go through a challenge like that, the resiliency that I have and the ability to survive really negative things with no support from outside forces made me a better person. So, I don’t regret it."

The "Transformers" star said there was "a bandwagon of absolute toxicity being spewed at [her] for years."

"But I appreciate the reversal of it," she continued. "The culture is changing and society is changing, and a movie like [her upcoming project 'Rogue'] now has a place to shine and be appreciated."

Ultimately, she sees herself taking such criticism to heart as a regret.

"Why did I let myself get s--t on for something I knew wasn’t true? Why did I succumb to that?" recalled Fox to the outlet. "When you tell someone that they’re not good at something or that they’re deficient, they can absorb that and it can become their reality, and create a life that reflects that negative s--t that you spoke about them!"

Fox called out critics for participating in "a game to be the most hateful to get the most attention," which she insisted is "not funny," as words are "powerful."

"You’re speaking words over real people, who are permeable, who have hearts. Your negativity can influence them," the star stressed to Refinery29. "Especially the sensitive ones! I’ll call myself one of them. We’re the ones who are influenced by your negativity because we’re so open. I’m not closed off. Those things affect me really deeply."

Now, she's moving on from such negativity and is seeing that reflected in her own career.

"I don’t have to change how I look for roles. My vibration changed, so the roles that are coming to me are different. I sent out into the universe that I transcended to a new stage, so now all the scripts that are coming in for me are more elevated," explained the actress. "They are different; they carry more gravity. I’m excited about that. I feel really comfortable with the space I’m in right now."

Fox also urged young women entering the industry to remain "removed to a certain degree."

"You cannot be on social media all the time, checking your likes and your comments. You have to trust in what you’re doing, and in your purpose, and move forward," she said. "You cannot be scrolling and go, 'Oh, people don’t like this,' or, 'They don’t like this hair color,' and then mold yourself to fit what a small group of people who have ever-changing opinions think about you. Don’t let that s--t guide you. That’s not a north star. That’s the devil."

Nowadays, Fox has taken the reigns on her career and isn't looking back.

"I’m not living my life with fear anymore,” she told the outlet. “I’m changing everything that’s not right and moving forward with passion and confidence, and living with excitement for my life.”