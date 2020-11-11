Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's tension worsens months after split: source

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are still not seeing eye to eye months after calling it quits after 10 years together, according to a new report.

Green, 47, confirmed in May that he and Fox, 34, split for good. The two share three children together.

Now, a source close to the exes tells Us Weekly that their time apart hasn't smoothed over any past conflict and that tension between the two is only getting worse.

“Megan and Brian have taken a turn for the worse because Megan can be unpredictable and inconsistent, which is a big reason that they separated in the first place,” the source told the magazine.

The insider claimed the estranged exes' turbulent relationship as of late is due to Fox acting "hot and cold." The source described the "Transformers" actress as "hard to keep track of and difficult to deal with."

Another point of contention appears to be Fox's new relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Shortly after Green confirmed his split from Fox, the brunette beauty went public with the 30-year-old, even starring in his music video as his love interest and later calling him her "twin flame" in an interview.

The source said Green first had an "issue" with Fox's budding relationship with Kelly but ultimately cooled off. However, he's now "more sensitive" about it again, the report said.

Fox put her issues with Green on display just weeks ago when she publicly feuded with him over Instagram for posting a Halloween photo of their son.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," Fox wrote (via People). "I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.”

Shortly after, Green removed the post from his Instagram.

Green received even more fallout when his ex-wife Vanessa Marcil, with whom he shares an 18-year-old son Kassius, posted, "Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end..." She added the hashtag “#ImWithYouSister.”

Courtney Stodden, who briefly dated the “Beverly Hills: 90210” star following his split from the “Rogue” star, also applauded Fox for "speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex."

Reps for Austin and Green did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.