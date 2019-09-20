Megan Fox says 6-year-old son was laughed at for wearing dresses to school

Megan Fox revealed that her 6-year-old son, Noah, is maintaining his confidence after being laughed at for wearing dresses to school.

The 33-year-old actress shares Noah with husband Brian Austin Green, 46, along with their two other children, Journey, 3, and Bodhi, 5. During an interview on “The Talk” Thursday, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress explained that her son is “really into fashion” and often gravitates to dresses when given the chance to pick his own outfit.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” Fox explained. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there – here in California – he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.'”

She continued: “So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

Fox revealed that Noah was not wearing dresses for a brief time but recently returned to school wearing one.

“He had stopped wearing dresses for a while. He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?'” Fox shared. “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.'”

The actress also noted that her son’s love of dresses seems to come from an early fascination with fashion.

“He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented,” she told the hosts. “But he’s still 6 so, when I do fittings, like, I did one recently and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on, and he kept draping it in a way where he’s like, ‘If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper!'” she said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘That’s not what we’re going for this time, but maybe next time!'”

Fox herself is no stranger to being scrutinized by her peers. She recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and described the crippling “breakdown” she experienced after one of her movies bombed.

“I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do," she confessed. "I didn't want to be seen. I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet. I didn't want to be seen in public at all because... I believed that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out and being whatever."

She continued: "I didn’t look perfect or I was too fat or too thin. I was stupid or I was offensive. I was a waste of space or a bad actress. Whatever you could think of, I anticipated experiencing that, because my belief system was that the world wasn't going to accept me, so I went through a very dark moment after that."

Although she believes becoming a mother saved her from that darkness, she notes that it likely hurt her acting career as well.

"Being a mother is not something really respected in this industry. If anything it's considered as a handicap," she said. "And that's unfortunate because it's not acknowledged, what we're juggling, what we're doing."