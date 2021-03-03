Meena Harris defends Meghan Markle on Twitter: Keep her 'name out of your damn mouth'

Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, is sending her support to Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex is battling accusations of bullying while she was still a working member of the British royal family.

Harris, 36, took to Twitter to lend her support and promote the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview with Markle and her husband Prince Harry.

It's the first time the Sussexes are speaking out on TV since stepping back as senior members of the royal family. The last time the couple did a joint interview was on their engagement day in 2017.

"Keep Meghan Markle's name out of your damn mouth. You are racist," Harris wrote.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE RESPONDS TO MEGHAN MARKLE BULLYING ALLEGATIONS REPORT

"Just added the Oprah interview to my calendar as an ALL-DAY EVENT," she added.

On Tuesday, the Times in the U.K. alleged that Markle, 39, faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers.

Buckingham Palace released a statement in response to the report. "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

MEGHAN MARKLE ‘IS SADDENED’ BY ALLEGATION OF BULLYING PALACE STAFF

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.

Markle's team has strongly refuted the claims.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW: EVERYTHING WE KNOW

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

According to The Times, the complaint was first made in October 2018, by Jason Knauf, the couple’s former communications secretary. The complaint alleged that the former American actress drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

PRINCE HARRY REVEALS WHAT HE THINKS OF NETFLIX’S ‘THE CROWN’: ‘IT’S LOOSELY BASED ON THE TRUTH’

The outlet reported that Knauf submitted the complaint in an effort to protect palace staffers who alleged they were being bullied by Markle. Some claimed they were even reduced to tears.

On Sunday, Markle and Harry are set to sit down with Winfrey in a no-holds-barred interview about their lives over the past few years, public scrutiny and pressure, and why they moved to America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sit-down, titled "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," will air on March 7. The Emmy-winner, 67, attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.