Meat Loaf once claimed Prince Andrew ‘tried to push me’ over Sarah Ferguson: ‘The queen hates me’

Meat Loaf once alleged he got into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew.

The rock superstar, known for his tracks "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," passed away at age 74. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday, according to a family statement provided by longtime agent Michael Greene.

Back in 2003, Meat Loaf recalled how he appeared in 1987’s "It’s a Royal Knockout," a one-off charity event in the U.K. The star alleged that he and a "jealous" Duke of York got into a brawl over Andrew's then-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

"It was great fun. I had a great time," he told The Guardian. "Fergie wasn't exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little - I could be wrong, I'm just reading into this - I think he got a little jealous."

MEAT LOAF, THE 'I'D DO ANYTHING FOR LOVE' SINGER, DEAD AT 74

"Anyway, he tried to push me in the water," Meat Loaf alleged. "He tried to push me in the moat. So I turned around, and I grabbed him, and he goes, 'You can't touch me. I'm royal.' I said, 'Well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don't give a s—t who you are, you're goin' in the moat.'"

"Oh, the queen hates me," Meat Loaf also shared, referring to Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It’s one of several colorful stories Meat Loaf has told. According to the outlet, Meat Loaf claimed he once picked up a hitchhiker who turned out to be Charles Manson. The Dallas native also alleged that his car was used by a Secret Service agent on the day of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Andrew, 61, and Ferguson, 62, were married from 1986 until 1996. They share two daughters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Bat Out of Hell," his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, came out in 1977 and made him one of the most recognizable performers in rock.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight," the family statement said. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No cause or other details were given, but Meat Loaf had numerous health scares over the years.

He is survived by Deborah Gillespie, his wife since 2007, and by daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.