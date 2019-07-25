McCain clashes with Goldberg after she says Dems 'got what they needed' from Mueller hearing

"View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain found themselves at odds after Goldberg pushed back on the idea that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hearing was a complete flop for House Democrats.

"They got what they needed," she told ABC's Dan Abrams on Thursday. Abrams had just portrayed the hearings as a failure for Democrats, whom he said needed Mueller to provide a public display for his report findings.

Goldberg acknowledged that Mueller's report already detailed concerns surrounding obstruction of justice but indicated the former special counsel's testimony was important to capture the public's attention on the issue. "All people wanted to hear him do was read it," she said.

McCain pushed back, pointing to MSNBC hosts Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow allegedly being "critical" of the hearings. "Well, that's okay," Goldberg responded.

MSNBC'S RACHEL MADDOW DEFENDS MUELLER HEARINGS, SAYS IT WAS A 'REMARKABLE DAY'

After Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, his appearance was widely panned as a "disaster" for Democrats. Todd specifically used that language when describing Mueller's performance while others on MSNBC suggested his testimony was boring.

Jeremy Bash, who served as an adviser during former President Obama's administration, blasted Mueller's testimony as "boring" and called him "ineffective" in defending his work. "I fear that this hearing set back efforts to hold the president accountable," Bash said after Mueller's testimony on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also seemed to lament Mueller's lack of "passion" about whether or not Trump's conduct was "concerning."

During a press conference on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., portrayed the hearings as a "milestone" but remained reluctant to pursue impeachment.