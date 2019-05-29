MSNBC analyst: Trump is putting 'lives at stake' if 2016 intel is disclosed

MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash blasted President Trump following remarks made by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and warned that "lives are at stake" if the administration discloses intel from the 2016 election.

Bash began by slamming the authority Trump gave to Attorney General William Barr to declassify intel involving the surveillance of the Trump campaign, saying there was "no reason" for Barr to have such power unless he was making a "public, political argument."

“I think Bob Mueller in his 20-minute statement today shredded the credibility of the president when the president says ‘there’s insufficient evidence on obstruction,'” Bash elaborated.

“Bob Mueller clearly said, ‘there was sufficient evidence.’ He shredded the credibility of the attorney general, who mischaracterized the Mueller report and said that Mueller was not guided by Justice Department policy. And that’s exactly what Bob Mueller said today. ‘The only reason I could not bring charges is because I could not under policy, under the way we operate, and the Constitution requires that the House now act.'”

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell then asked Bash "how concerned" DNI Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel should be regarding the pending declassification of such intel, the former Obama administration advisor sounded the alarms.

“It’s not overstating it to note that lives are at stake,” Bash responded. “When people risk their lives, and the lives of their families, to provide information on what an adversary nation is doing to the United States, we have to do everything we can to protect them. And for Bill Barr and Donald Trump, ultimately, to have the power to expose them, to out them, to undermine our intelligence gathering capabilities, that’s putting lives at stake just for a political purpose.”