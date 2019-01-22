Expand / Collapse search
Maxine Brown Russell of country trio The Browns dead at 87

Associated Press
From l-r: Bonnie Brown, Maxine Brown and guest attend The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMHOF)

Maxine Brown Russell, who together with her brother Jim Ed Brown and sister Bonnie Brown formed the country trio The Browns, has died. She was 87.

Martha Moore, a publicist working with the family, said Russell died surrounded by her family on Monday in hospice care in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A songwriter and singer, Russell and her siblings launched their careers on the "Louisiana Hayride" in the 1950s and had a several chart-topping songs in the '50s and '60s, including "The Three Bells," ''The Old Lamplighter," ''Scarlet Ribbons," and "Send Me the Pillow You Dream On."

They appeared on TV on shows like "The Ed Sullivan Show," ''American Bandstand" and "The Jerry Lewis Show."

The Browns were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.