Maury Povich isn't sure how he feels about 'Maury' ending: 'Maybe I'll feel lost'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maury Povich says it hasn't hit him yet that his show has officially ended.

The "Maury" host announced he was retiring on Monday. In an interview with "Good Morning America," he revealed he wrapped filming season 31 filming this week.

"Everybody says, 'How does it feel?'" Povich said during the morning show. "It just feels that the season is ending. Come August or September, there's no red [camera] light, no audience, and there's no staff and crew ... I don't know how I'm going to feel. I think I'm going to feel maybe empty. Maybe I'll feel lost."

He added, "All l know is we've had such a good run, I thought now was the time to end it."

MAURY POVICH SET TO RETIRE FROM DAILY TALK SHOW AFTER 31 YEARS

Povich admitted he was ready to retire six years ago, but NBC Universal wanted him to keep going.

"Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," Povich said in his statement.

"Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the ‘Maury’ show, but as I occasionally tell my guests on 'Maury,' 'Enough, already!'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course," said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, NBC Universal Syndication Studios.

Povich was a television journalist before going into the talk show world, beginning in Washington, where his father, Shirley, was a well-known sportswriter. He anchored local news shows in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia. For a while in Los Angeles, his co-anchor was journalist Connie Chung, whom he married in 1984.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 1986, he was the inaugural anchor of the entertainment news program, "A Current Affair," and began "The Maury Povich Show" for Paramount in 1991. It switched to NBC Universal in 1998, shortening the show's name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.