Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly talks misconceptions: ‘People think you have your life together’

Kelly Stafford is opening up about her whirlwind life as a mother and wife of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, which she says many believe to be rose petals all the time when in reality such is far from the case.

The mom of four daughters — twins Sawyer and Chandler, 4, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, 1 – lamented on her podcast, "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford," that she was unsure what to expect as their family was uprooted from Detroit last year when Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was traded from the Lions.

"It’s fun also to feel like I have my own thing apart from my husband," she said after the Rams won the big game in February.

"I just really wanted to put something out there that, people might think you have your life altogether — I feel like I was told all the time, ‘Oh your kids are so perfectly behaved,’ and I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, no.’ My life looks good on social media, but let me really tell you guys what’s real in my life," she continued. "I just felt like I wanted to get my voice out there and kind of give moms a chance to laugh and realize it’s OK."

Added the 32-year-old: "My whole past 15 years of my life has been, ‘Yeah, that’s cool, what’s Matthew up to?' And I’m like, ‘Oh, did you not hear anything I just said?’ I’m so appreciative of everyone who does listen and hope they continue to. I just think it’s a fun thing, a fun podcast, and it really brings real-life into conversations. … It keeps me grounded, and it’s who I am and who I want to continue to be and also, a look into a life that’s not perfect and things of that nature."

Now that Stafford has found her voice, she said she wants to use it to cut through the fake and shed real light on many of the struggles and life situations that often plague women.

"What I felt was, there was not a lot of authenticity in what I was seeing on Instagram, and moving to L.A., I was a little nervous as to what I would see in real life and listen to," Stafford recently told the New York Post.

"I wanted to put my voice out there, more for moms and families, just let people know that it’s crazy, and some days you’re not going to be the best mom, and that’s OK — you’re going to make mistakes."

As for Matthew, the 34-year-old recently cemented his life in Los Angeles, placing pen to paper on a four-year contract extension with the Rams worth up to $160 million with $135 million guaranteed.

In 2019, he praised his wife, calling her an "incredible role model" after she was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma and had to undergo surgery.

"It was, and still is, incredibly impressive. Just how she handled the whole thing. Not even going through the surgery and coming out of it and recovering. But inspiring a bunch of people along the way. She's an incredible role model to our girls and a bunch of little girls out there," Matthew said at the time.