Matthew Perry announces 'Friends' apparel line to benefit coronavirus relief

Matthew Perry is giving back.

The 51-year-old actor announced Friday on Instagram that he's releasing a limited-edition "Friends" apparel collection to benefit COVID-19 relief.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection!" Perry wrote. "Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."

The T-shirt features his character, Chandler Bing, as a cartoon dancing awkwardly in a suit.

Perry is also celebrating some other exciting news: he recently got engaged.

He revealed to People magazine that he recently proposed to his girlfriend, literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

“I decided to get engaged," Perry said. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Hurwitz, 29, and Perry have been dating since 2018 and on Valentine's Day, she shared a special message about the actor.

“Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote on her private Instagram account, per the outlet. “HVD to my favorite.”

There are no details on when a wedding would take place, but Perry has an exciting 2021 coming up. He tweeted in early November that the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion special will be debuting in March 2021 on HBO Max.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" he wrote.

Fox News confirmed that a "Friends" taping is being targeted for the first part of 2021.

In August, the reunion was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic after it was originally supposed to be taped in April and air in May.

Perry and his castmates Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are all scheduled to take part in the new project.