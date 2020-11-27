Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Perry engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Molly Hurwitz is a literary manager

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Matthew Perry is tying the knot. 

The 51-year-old "Friends" star revealed to People magazine that he recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend, literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

“I decided to get engaged," Perry said. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Hurwitz, 29, and Perry have been dating since 2018 and on Valentine's Day, she shared a special message about the actor. 

“Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer,” she wrote on her private Instagram account, per the outlet. “HVD to my favorite.”

Perry previously dated actress Lizzy Caplan from 2006 -2012.

There are no details on when a wedding would take place, but Perry has an exciting 2021 coming up. He tweeted in early November that the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion special will be debuting in March 2021 on HBO Max.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" he wrote. 

Fox News can confirm that a "Friends" taping is being targeted for the first part of 2021.

The cast of "Friends": David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

In August, the reunion was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic after it was originally supposed to be taped in April and air in May.

Perry and his castmates Jennifer AnistonDavid Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are all scheduled to take part in the new project. 

