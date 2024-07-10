Matthew McConaughey shares shocking image of swollen eye: 'Bee swell'

Matthew McConaughey is not alright, alright, alright.

The actor shared a photo of himself smiling on Instagram, with his right eye completely swollen shut.

"Bee swell," he captioned the post.

His followers flooded the comments section, with some showing concern for the actor's health, and others poking fun at his condition.

"All eye, all eye, all eye," one follower commented, with another writing "The bee said ‘there’s a green light,’" referencing the Academy Award-winning actor's memoir, "Green Lights."

"How hard did Woody H hit you, man?" another comment read, referencing actor Woody Harrelson.

Harrelson and McConaughey have been friends for many years, having first met in 1997 while filming the movie "EDtv." During an April 2023 appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera," McConaughey revealed their close bond could be due to more than just friendship.

"You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line," McConaughey told Ripa. "And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."

McConaughey went on to share that while his family and Harrelson's family were on vacation together, his mom revealed she knew Harrelson's father back in the day. The "Dallas Buyers Club" star joked "It was a loaded K-N-E-W," and everyone around knew what she meant by that."

"We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment."

Harrelson confirmed the theory in a May 2023 interview with Esquire, revealing that when McConaughey was born in 1969, McConaughey's father refused to go to the hospital with his mother, telling her, "that ain't my son."

The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actor has been vocal about his desire to have a DNA test done to confirm whether they're related or not. However, he told Stephen Colbert in April 2023, McConaughey is reluctant to get one done.

"We want to go and test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal. I mean he feels like he is losing a father," Harrelson said. "But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother."

McConaughey has three children, Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, with his wife Camila Alves, and Harrelson has Deni, 30, Zoe, 27, and Makani, 18, with wife Laura Louie.

