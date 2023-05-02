Expand / Collapse search
Woody Harrelson shares evidence Matthew McConaughey is his brother

The 'Cheers' actor revealed a new secret from the past that supports the theory he and the "Dallas Buyers Club" star are related

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Woody Harrelson just shared a new piece of evidence to support his theory that he and Matthew McConaughey are brothers.

In a new interview with Esquire, Harrelson claims that when Matthew McConaughey was born in 1969, McConaughey's dad told his mom, "That ain’t my son" and refused to go to the hospital with her.

Harrelson made the revelation during an interview this week, adding that he "knew that detail" years before Mary Kathleen McCabe insinuated she may have had an intimate relationship with Harrelson’s father. 

Last month, McConaughey told Kelly Ripa on her SiriusXM "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast that on a trip to Greece a few years ago, his mom told Harrelson she "knew" his dad. 

"Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W," McConaughey explained. "We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment." 

Woody Harrelson with his arm around Matthew McConaughey

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have revealed it's possible they're half-brothers.  (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Harrelson has said he wants to take a DNA test to find out if the two are actually half-brothers, although McConaughey has been reluctant about potentially finding out that the man he always believed was his father might not be his biological dad.

Harrelson told Stephen Colbert last month, "We want to go and test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal. I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother."

Woody Harrelson Matthew McConaughey

Woody Harrelson said while he and Matthew McConaughey haven't done DNA tests yet, he thinks there are many "coincidences" pointing to the idea they may be brothers.  (Getty Images)

While questioning each other during this week's Esquire interview, Harrelson told his "White House Plumbers" co-star Justin Theroux that he and McConaughey haven’t "done the testing" to find out if they actually are brothers, "but I can say that there's a lot of almost insane coincidences. His mom had a relationship with my dad right around the time he was conceived. That seems like a big coincidence."

McConaughey's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. 

woody harrelson's father charles

Woody Harrelson's dad Charles Harrelson was a convicted killer who died in 2007. (Getty)

The two actors have shared a "bromance" since they met while shooting "EDtv" in 1997, and are set to co-star in an Apple TV+ comedy series about their friendship called "Brother From Another Mother." 

Matthew McConaughey mom

Matthew McConaughey said last month that his mom Mary Kathleen McCabe insinuated a few years ago that she had an intimate relationship with Woody Harrelson's father.  (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

In the show, McConaughey and Harrelson play versions of themselves as Harrelson’s family moves in with McConaughey's. The "Interstellar" actor said it’s "based on truth." 

McConaughey's dad, who died in 1992, married his mom three times during their relationship. Harrelson's father Charles Harrelson died in prison in 2007. He was serving a life sentence for murder. 

