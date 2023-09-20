Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson receive offer from Maury Povich to take DNA test

Matthew McConaughey may soon be able to set the record straight on whether he and Woody Harrelson are actually brothers.

The 53-year-old reacted to a video from retired television personality, Maury Povich, who offered to help McConaughey and Harrelson to take a DNA test.

"I would come out of retirement. We could do primetime, ‘DNA, Maury’s back with Woody and Matthew,’" the former "Maury" host shared in a video to E! News.

"I’ll even get my showtime color back in my hair. Woody’s got my number. I’m ready," Povich quipped.

McConaughey was all smiles during the video, as he tapped his finger to his head and indicated that it may just be a great idea from Povich.

"I like the way you’re thinking," McConaughey reacted to Povich’s video message.

The speculation about McConaughey and Harrelson being half-brothers surfaced earlier this year when the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star admitted he had investigated his mother’s past.

During a podcast interview, McConaughey shared that Harrelson’s father may have linked up with his mother during his parent’s divorce.

At the time, McConaughey shared that during a family vacation, his mother had brought up a special connection she may have had with Harrelson’s father.

After some buzz that McConaughey and Harrelson may actually be half-brothers, the "Cheers" alum brought up the idea of further exploring whether the two are actually related.

"The thing is we want to go and test," Harrelson said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in April.

"But for him, it's a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he's losing a father. But I'm like, no you're gaining a different father and a brother."

The "True Detective" co-stars have been friends for two decades and starred in their first movie together in 1999’s "EDtv."

McConaughey and Harrelson are slated to reunite onscreen in a new series titled "Brother From Another Mother," which McConaughey previously described as "a series about our families that's based on truth."