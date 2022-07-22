Matthew McConaughey shares throwback picture with Woody Harrelson: 'An original wild man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson share a special bond.

On Friday, McConaughey, 52, took to Twitter and Instagram to share two pictures with Harrelson, 60, of the stars hugging on the set of the 2008 film "Surfer, Dude."

"An original wild man," McConaughey captioned the images. Both stars looked overjoyed as they had their arms around each other and flashed big smiles to the camera.

Reese Witherspoon is in full support of the duo’s friendship. The actress commented, "Love this friendship" with heart eyes on McConaughey’s Instagram post.

Another Instagram user added, "My favorite bromance."

The "True Detective" co-stars — who are both from Texas — have a long history together, both professionally and personally. Their work relationship began while co-starring in 1999's "EDtv."

They reunited for the comedy "Surfer, Dude," and became a crime-fighting pair on the critically acclaimed HBO crime series, "True Detective," in 2014.

The two pals recently reconnected in Dubrovnik, Croatia, during a group vacation. McConaughey and Harrelson were seen soaking up the sun as they shared a paddleboard in the Adriatic Sea.

McConaughey sat at the front of the board, wearing gray swim trunks, a backwards baseball hat and sunglasses, while Harrelson was seated behind him in green swim trunks.

Both men opted to go shirtless during their water adventure.

McConaughey’s wife of 10 years, Camila Alves, dropped by to hang out with the guys and paddled out in her own inflatable kayak.

The "Interstellar" star and Alves share three children. Harrelson and his wife Laura Louie have been married for 13 years and also have three children.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019, Harrelson admitted he has an annual tradition of "friendship tours" with his buddies .

At the time, he had shared a photo on Instagram with McConaughey, Chris Rock, Sasha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, Baron Cohen's wife, at Bono’s South of France home.

"I take a 'friendship tour' pretty much every year," Harrelson told DeGeneres. "I thought about calling it a 'bender where I leech off my rich friends,' but I thought, 'No, you know — friendship tour, better.’"

He added: "You just go, stay at their house, drink oblivious. Great."

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.