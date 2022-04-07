Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila make New York Times Best Sellers list: ‘Having a tequila together’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alright, alright, alright.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, have made the New York Times Best Sellers list for their respective books.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

"Good morning. Read the newspaper. Guess who showed up on the New York Times Best Seller list?" the actor asked in the clip.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SAYS 'HOLDING ON' TIGHTLY TO 'BLUE OR RED FLAG POLE' ISN’T THE WAY 'FORWARD' WITH POLITICS

His spouse playfully replied, "No, you are on the list."

"I know, but guess who was on the same list for the first time?" the 52-year-old quipped while pointing at the 40-year-old.

"Two McConaugheys, husband, wife, friends on the New York Times Best Seller List at the same time," the Oscar winner beamed.

McConaughey’s memoir, "Greenlights," has sold over 3 million copies and stayed on the list for 65 weeks, Camila revealed. The mother of three made the list for the first time thanks to her children’s book, "Just Try One Bite," which was released on March 22.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Congratulations," McConaughey told the Women of Today founder while giving her a kiss.

"We are having a tequila together on me being a 1st timer on the list!" she captioned the post. "And there at the same time with completely different projects @nytimes #JustTryOneBite the book! If you don't have it yet time to order for the child in your life!!"

The pair will soon celebrate a decade of marriage. They said "I do" in 2012 and are now proud parents to son Levi, 13, daughter Vida, 12, and son Livingston, 9.

In 2020, McConaughey recalled how he once wasn’t certain if he would ever find "the one." However, that all changed when he met Camila in 2006.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was like, 'Wait, just wait. Be yourself. She'll come if she's supposed to come. And if she doesn't, that's OK, you're still a good man, McConaughey,'" he told People magazine. "That's when she showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, 'Who is that?' I said, 'What is that?' And then introduced myself."

"Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else," he continued. "I've not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her. We have a love that we never question."

On Monday, Camila spoke to Fox News Digital about raising her family in Texas.

"It’s been great," the author shared. "It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying, ‘Yes ma’am’ or ‘No, sir.’ I grew up saying those things coming from a family of farmers. For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays, and being very into the outdoors. It’s been a great transition."

CAMILA ALVES MCCONAUGHEY REFLECTS ON RAISING HER FAMILY IN TEXAS: ‘IT REALLY EMBODIES OUR BELIEF SYSTEM’

"We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day – every single day – when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it," she continued. "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So from that perspective, it was very important."