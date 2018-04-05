Matt Lauer reportedly moves out of Hamptons home he shared with wife

Disgraced former “Today” show host Matt Lauer has reportedly moved out of the Hamptons home he shared with his now-estranged wife, former model Annette Roque.

A source told Us Weekly that Lauer did not want to leave the home where the couple’s three children also resided in due to “how it would look to the media.”

“Getting him to move out was quite daunting because Matt was refusing to leave,” the source told Us Weekly. “It was all about Matt, who expressed concern about how it would look to the media in the wake of being fired by NBC. Annette was simply at a loss for words because she had hoped that he would recognize this was best for her and the kids.”

The source also said Roque threatened him with legal action if he did not leave the family home.

“Matt will always be more concerned about public perception and obviously doesn’t want to make headlines for being forced out of the house,” the source added. “Annette told him that there would never be any limitations on access to their kids.”

Lauer, 60, was fired from the show in November 2017 after it was revealed he had allegedly violated NBC’s workplace harassment policies on several occasions with different women working at the show.

The couple has reportedly been on the rocks since the scandal. Roque and Lauer have been married for 19 years and have three children together; Jack, 16, Romy, 14 and Thijs, 11.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported Lauer put his luxury Manhattan apartment up for sale. The apartment is where Lauer was fired.