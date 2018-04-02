Matt Lauer puts apartment where he was fired up for sale

Matt Lauer’s next step in removing himself from the public eye seems to be the sale of his swanky Manhattan apartment. The disgraced NBC newsman has reportedly put his former weekday home on the market for roughly $7.35 million.

According to Page Six, the 60 year old’s Upper East Side home, which he used on the weekdays while his now-estranged wife, former model Annette Roque, stayed at their home in the Hamptons. That home, too, is on the market.

Additionally, the outlet notes that this is the exact apartment where Lauer was when NBC News boss Andy Lack personally delivered the news that he would be fired from his job last November after allegations of sexual misconduct rocked the “Today” offices.

As previously reported, Lauer was given the axe from the show in November 2017 after it was revealed that he had allegedly violated NBC’s workplace harassment policies on several occasions with different women working at the show.

“This beautiful pre-war 11 room apartment is in triple-mint condition in perfect taste with a classic layout, elegant room proportions and a spectacular master bedroom suite,” the official listing for the apartment reads.

The 11 room, 4 bed and 4.5 bath apartment is said to include such features as a private elevator, a library, a fireplace, a kitchen complete with multiple ovens, a laundry room and two dressing rooms.