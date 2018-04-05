Chip and Joanna Gaines get baby goat as surprise for kids after 'Fixer Upper' finale

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed a new addition to their family after the finale of “Fixer Upper” — a baby goat!

Joanna posted an Instagram photo Wednesday night of the black goat her husband surprised their children with.

“Chip woke the kids up this morning with this sweet baby goat... cutest wake up call ever! @chipgaines #magnoliafarms,” she captioned the picture.

The new goat comes a day after the episode for the fifth and final season of “Fixer Upper” aired. Afterward, the couple took to social media to thank their fans for their support throughout the years.

“Jo and I can’t believe we’re watching the last episode of #FixerUpper. Who’s watching with us?” Chip tweeted Tuesday night. “Last #demoday. I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Chip posted another photo Wednesday of his four children with the caption: “We take #Demoday seriously in this family. I love my crew! #FixerUpper Photo: @matsumoto818”

The couple detailed in a blog post their next adventures, which includes the expected arrival of the Gaines' fifth child.

"If you would have told me that I'd end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would've laughed," the blog entry by Joanna read. "With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

The couple isn’t going away for long. Their spinoff “Behind the Design” is slated to premiere on April 10. The show will follow Joanna’s designs and will detail the process of renovating homes.

