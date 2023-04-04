'M*A*S*H' star Judy Farrell dead at 84

Judy Farrell, known for her portrayal of Nurse Able on "M*A*S*H," has died at the age of 84.

Farrell passed away on Sunday, her son Michael confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"M*A*S*H" co-star Loretta Swit, who starred as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, remembered Farrell as "family."

"Judy was a most beautiful woman – inside and out. We grew up together," she told Fox News Digital. "She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able."

Farrell appeared in eight episodes of the CBS comedy-drama series "M*A*S*H." The TV show, which was about members of the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War, ran from 1972 until 1983 for 11 seasons.

The show was still receiving high ratings when the team decided to end its run. Writer Alan Alda wanted "M*A*S*H" to end on a high note.

"I felt that we were running out of steam, and repeating ourselves," he said during a phone interview in 2017, according to the National Museum of American History. "And I personally wanted to go out on a high note, artistically."

Farrell was married to her M*A*S*H* co-star Mike Farrell from 1963 until 1983. Mike played BJ Hunnicutt on the hit show, appearing for a total of 179 episodes.

The actress also appeared in other classic TV shows, including "Get Smart," "The Partridge Family," "Port Charles," "Fame" and "Quincy, M.E."

Farrell remarried in 1985 to Joe Bratcher.

She is survived by Bratcher, along with her two children Michael and Erin.

