'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actor Brian Tarantina's cause of death revealed

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Brian Tarantina, known for his role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” reportedly died from an overdose of multiple drugs.

The actor’s death was first reported in early November after his representative confirmed to TMZ that he had died. At the time, his rep explained that his death was the result of complications due to a recent illness. However, an autopsy report obtained by the gossip site reveals a different cause of death.

TMZ cites a report from the New York City Chief Medical Examiner that says the actor died from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and Diazepam, otherwise known as Valium. His death has been ruled accidental.

Tarantina was best known for his role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as Jackie, the emcee at the Gaslight comedy club where the main character, Midge, performs.

Brian Tarantina was among the cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium &amp; Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. 

The star's niece had reportedly stopped by his Manhattan apartment to check in on him when she found him unresponsive on the couch. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

In addition to the hit comedy series, Tarantina enjoyed a varied career in show business that spanned more than three decades. He was known for playing tough guy roles in films such as “Uncle Buck,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “The Jerky Boys,” and “Donnie Brasco.” He also made appearances on TV shows as varied as “Gilmore Girls,” “Law & Order," "The Sopranos," "Blue Bloods,"  "Miami Vice” and “The Good Wife.”

In his final film role, Tarantina appeared alongside Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss in 2019’s "The Kitchen."