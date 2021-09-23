Marvel promotes executive who suggested dropping 'Men' from 'X-Men' title: 'I think it's outdated'

Marvel recently promoted Victoria Alonso to a president position years after she suggested "Men" should be dropped from the "X-Men" title.

Alonso, Marvel's president of physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production, called the title "outdated" during a 2019 appearance on "Nuke The Fridge.

"Can you give me a little hint of … where the future is going and the excitement?" the host asked Alonso.

"I don't know where the future is going. It's funny that people call it the ‘X-Men.' There's a lot of female superheroes in that ‘X-Men’ group. So, I think it's outdated. I don't know where it's going to go," she responded.

Marvel addressed the role of the women superheroes in the most recent "X-Men" movie, "Dark Phoenix."

"By the way, women are always saving the men around here," Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) said to Charles (James McAvoy) in the film.

Alonso was recently promoted to her role in a president position at Marvel.

"Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first ‘Iron Man,’" Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios and chief creative officer, Marvel, and D’Esposito told Deadline about her promotion.

"She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we’re thrilled that she’ll continue to be by our side in this elevated role as we lead Marvel Studios into the future."

Upcoming films Alonso has been working on include "Eternals," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."