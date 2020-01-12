Martina McBride mourns mother in loving Instagram post

It's been a rough few days for Martina McBride.

The country singer shared on Instagram that her mother Jeanne passed away on Friday, Jan. 10 after emergency heart surgery.

McBride, 53, shared a series of vintage photos of her mother.

"My mom passed away this morning. She was a complex and amazing woman. Strong. Chic. No-nonsense. Hilarious. Witty," wrote the "Independence Day" singer in the caption. "She had the prettiest hair and skin and hands... I loved her hands. She took good care of us. Our house was always the house where all the aunts, uncles, and cousins gathered, and she was really the reason for that."

McBride explained that while her mother wasn't overly affectionate, she and her three siblings always knew their mother was in their corner.

"As we all got older we had many conversations about life, faith, morals, health, and the importance of getting your beauty sleep," recalled the country crooner. "She’d start every phone call or message with 'Martina. This is your mother'. She loved to laugh and to tell stories to get a laugh. And even though she told me in the hospital that she wasn’t 'an enthusiastic cook' she made the best fried chicken I’ve ever tasted."

"I spent the last week with her in ICU, with my dad, my brothers, and my sister, and a fantastic and caring team of doctors who went above and beyond to try and get her to a place where her heart would sustain her," revealed McBride. "During that week I held her hand, rubbed her shoulders, stroked her face, told her I loved her and she told me she loved me. Even though I wish it had ended differently I wouldn’t have traded that time with her for anything. So now we try and move forward without our matriarch. And somehow, in time, we will. Because she taught us how to be strong."

She added: "I love you Mom. 1/10/20."

On Thursday, McBride tweeted, asking for prayers for her mother following an emergency heart surgery.

Some of McBride's country contemporaries shared their sympathies in the Instagram comments.

"What a beautiful tribute to your extraordinary mom," wrote Faith Hill. "She raised one hell of a daughter, that’s for sure. I love you, Martina."

Trisha Yearwood wished her pal "Love and strength."

"I’m so sorry my friend," wrote Brandi Carlile. "YOU are also an incredible mom. I’m sorry you lost your great teacher and you’ll be in my prayers."

Sara Evans simply wrote: "love you so much."