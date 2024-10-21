Martha Stewart would decline 'The Golden Bachelorette' since 'the guys aren't hot enough'

Martha Stewart would not lead "The Golden Bachelorette" franchise if she was asked because she is not attracted to the men on the show.

During Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the 83-year-old explained that she would not join the reality television franchise – even for $1 million per episode.

Cohen asked Stewart if she would be interested in appearing on the show. She replied with a clear "Absolutely not." Cohen then asked if she would be incentivized to join with money, and Stewart quickly shared that she is unimpressed with the male prospects.

"No, the guys aren’t hot enough," Stewart said.

Stewart was joined by Snoop Dogg during their appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," and the rapper chimed in on his friend's reasoning.

"It ain't about money, it's about how hot the guys are," he joked.

"The Golden Bachelorette" debuted its first season on Sept. 18, following the first season of "The Golden Bachelor." Ex-contestant Joann Vassos is the current bachelorette as she gets to know 25 eligible suitors throughout the course of the season.

In September, Vassos told Fox News Digital she had to tell a few lies to her family about the process.

"They were very adamant about me [not] kissing men on TV and about fantasy suites. So that was like super embarrassing for them," Vassos told Fox News Digital at the time.

"But, you know, I said I wouldn't kiss anybody. And we all knew that was a lie. So, oh well!" she added with a laugh.

In March, Kathie Lee Gifford told Fox News Digital she was offered the role as "The Golden Bachelorette," but declined. She said she had no interest in joining the franchise.

"Here's the thing. You know what you get when you get in a hot tub? Diseases, diseases," Gifford said. "And you know what happens when you start kissing on people that you have no idea where their lips have been? It's just dumb. So, until you have a trust with someone … they don't give you much time before they want you in the hot tub.

"I've talked to the producers about it, and they said, ‘We realized it would be a different kind of show if you do it.’ I said, ‘Uhhh yeah!’ So, I don't see it happening."

Gifford said her son, Cody, would give the idea "a total yes."

Her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, who was with her during the interview, said seeing her mom on "The Golden Bachelorette" is "a hard no for me" but added, "I have no control over my mother."