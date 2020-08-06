Martha Stewart claps back at fan who called her lobster dish ‘tone deaf’ in light of pandemic

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has been sharing snapshots of how she has been handling the coronavirus pandemic, and some social media users just aren’t happy about it.

The 79-year-old has finally responded to an Instagram critic who thought her recent lobster photo was out of touch with current events, according to a captured screenshot posted by Comments By Celebs – a popular account that boasts more than 1.5 million followers.

The screenshot shows an opinionated, but now deleted comment that was left by one of Stewart’s followers, which said, “I’ve always followed you. Loved your show. But do you ever feel this is all a little tone deaf!”

“There are people lining up for hours for a bag of potatoes,” the Instagram user continued to write under Stewart’s picturesque lobster dish and table setting slideshow. “# let them eat cake”

“The lobsters were $4 each from a fisherman who was happy to be getting more than from his regular buyer. We had potatoes from our own garden. And corn from a local farm which we support,” Stewart wrote in response to the user. “We feed everyone who works for us. We do not waste. We compost. We work. We give generously to many organizations.”

“We care about the pandemic and observe healthy living and social distancing etc and we wear masks we are good people,” the media mogul added, which notably comes days after she was criticized by multiple Instagram users who accused her of not following social distancing protocols in the age of the coronavirus.

From the Aug. 1 post, users came to their unconfirmed conclusion based on the closeness of each table setting and the fact that Stewart wrote she was having a “fun dinner with friends.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to “prioritize attending outdoor activities over indoor activities” in addition to wearing face masks when less than six feet apart from other people while indoors according to guidance it last updated on July 30.

In terms of hunger, the national nonprofit Feeding America estimated that one in six Americans could go hungry as a result of financial hardship caused by the pandemic.