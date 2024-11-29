Martha Stewart makes baking mistake ahead of Thanksgiving Day feast

Martha Stewart spent hours in the kitchen in order to make this Thanksgiving memorable.

On Wednesday, the businesswoman, writer and TV personality took to Instagram to share that she baked 35 pies for the holiday. Although Stewart is an expert cook and baker, she admitted she made a mistake while preparing her pies.

"Total pies baked 35 - Chocolate pecan, brown butter maple rum pecan, pumpkin phyllo, apple crumb, and cranberry!" she began her post on social media.

Stewart went on to share the ingredients she used when preparing the large quantity of pies.

"Took two days , 100 eggs, 14 pounds pecan halves, eleven jars Karo syrup, 25 pounds heckers flour, thirty pounds plugra butter, six cups maple syrup, 60 ounces pumpkin puree, 18 cups fres cranberries, etc.," she detailed.

"I used three big ovens which are a mess now because I stupidly forgot to place cookie sheets under some of the pies which bubbled and oozed everywhere -the pies are delicious!" she concluded.

Stewart uploaded a carousel of images to Instagram that included close-up photos of all her different pies.

Before becoming the face of her popular lifestyle brand, Stewart was a stockbroker on Wall Street.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in history and architectural history at Barnard College, marrying Andrew Stewart and becoming a stockbroker, she then transitioned into a new career by opening a catering company.

In 1982, the first of many Stewart books was published, titled "Entertaining," and it was all about how to host gatherings big and small.

Then came Stewart's lifestyle magazine, which was published by Time Publishing Ventures, and her syndicated TV show, "Martha Stewart Living."

From there, Stewart began launching different product lines focused around housewares.

This all led up to Stewart's company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, going public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1999.

Stewart's career was halted in 2004 when she spent five months in prison and five months under house arrest.

Her jail time was connected to her involvement in insider trading back in December 2001, when she sold her large stake in ImClone Systems, a biopharmaceutical company, the day before it announced negative news.

After serving her sentence, Stewart commenced a return to the public eye once again.

She has maintained a TV presence over the years, on shows like "Martha Bakes" and "Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart."

The lifestyle expert has also teamed up with Snoop Dogg on many occasions, including for the TV series, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge."

In addition to her own TV shows and appearances, Stewart has also released 100 books over the years covering many categories, including recipes, organizational tips and more.

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.