Martha Stewart has high dating expectations, but isn't ready to 'take care of a man full-time'

The businesswoman said she has a 'hard time making room' for her career and romance

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
OJBECTified: Martha Stewart Video

OJBECTified: Martha Stewart

The lifestyle icon opens up about her highs and lows in a revealing profile.

Martha Stewart is perfectly fine just taking care of herself.

In a recent interview with E! News, the businesswoman explained that she has high dating expectations even though she knows "a lot of eligible men."

"I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I'm still not quite in the position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much," she explained. 

Martha Stewart revealed that she has high dating expectations and having a boyfriend "would be nice."

"If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance. I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!"

Stewart previously married Andrew Stewart in 1961 before divorcing in 1990. The couple share daughter Alexis Stewart, 57.

Martha Stewart and her then-husband, Andrew Stewart, outside their home, in 1980. The couple divorce in 1990.

Martha Stewart and Andrew Stewart share a daughter, Alexis.

The cookbook author shared that bad breath and a lack of generosity are dealbreakers for her when it comes to dating. To get Stewart on a date, a man would need to provide "helicoptering and yachting."

The 81-year-old shared her morning routine and the one thing she always has to do before going to bed.

"I have healthy eating habits," Stewart said. "Every day, I start with a delicious green juice, and I grow the vegetables myself. That green juice is full of amazing nutrients and that sort of starts my day, but before I even drink the green juice, I've been to the Pilates studio with my trainer. Pilates has helped tremendously, I think it's the greatest thing."

Martha Stewart said she has "healthy eating habits" and Pilates has been a part of her daily routine. 

She continued, "I never go to bed with my makeup on, I cleanse my face extremely well with a cleansing oil and warm cloth, and get all signs of makeup off."

Earlier this year, Stewart shared a close-up selfie and said "no re-imaging" had occurred, which sparked controversy online.

"Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re -imaging I meant no filtering my selfie," she added.

While some of Stewart's followers loved the post, commenting with heart and fire emojis, others questioned whether she has had more work done than she lets on. 

Martha Stewart says her skin looks so youthful because she has had "great derms my whole life."

One person wrote in part, "I’m your biggest fan Martha but seriously you have a top notch surgeon & skin care. It’s ok but the rest of us general public can’t do that so please just keep us, the general public in mind."

Another user commented, "Don’t miss represent the reality of aging! Define gracefully…nothing wrong with transparency! You look wonderful….just saying it isn’t authentic….call it as it is!"

The lifestyle mogul shared an additional three selfies after receiving backlash. 

"These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life," she told fans.

"Currently dr Daniel Belkin and dr Dhaval Bhanusali great diet. Great exercise and did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years!"

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

