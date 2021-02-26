Martha Stewart reveals probation officer blocked her from hosting 'SNL'

Martha Stewart is opening up about a missed opportunity.

The legendary television personality, 79, recently told Harper's Bazaar about her career and revealed that she once had to turn down an exciting gig for an unfortunate reason.

"My only big regret that I can talk about is that 'Saturday Night Live' asked me to host. My probation officer wouldn’t give me the time," she recalled. "That really pissed me off, because I would have loved to have hosted 'Saturday Night Live.'"

Stewart added: "I’d like that on my résumé."

In 2004, the designer famously spent four months in Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia after being found guilty of charges including conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

After serving time in the slammer, the star was given a two-year supervised release, according to People magazine.

Stewart had no problem bouncing back after her sentence and has resumed her work in various fields including television, retail and more.

Throughout her successful career and time behind bars, Stewart has wracked up quite a few lessons, which she hopes fans pick up on.

"If you can get some life lessons out of what I’ve done or what I think I’ve done, that would be great," she told Bazaar, later adding: "I’ve said it so many times, but take your life into your own hands. Don’t let other people direct you. Know what you want. I really believe in that."

She also shared the philosophy she's developed after decades of running a successful empire.

"There’s no hierarchy in my life. I will wash the floor if I have to wash the floor. I’ll take out the garbage if nobody else has taken out the garbage," she explained. "The CEO should be available to everybody at all times, if possible."

That doesn't mean she's not strict, however, as she recalled once calling a new employee on a Sunday who said he couldn't speak because he was in the bath.

"I knew I couldn’t work with that person. I just couldn’t," she said. "If you can’t talk on a Sunday and you take umbrage that I’m calling you on a Sunday — you know, if you are a terribly religious person, I take that into consideration. But I knew this guy was not a terribly religious person. It’s exciting! Business is exciting. I want people to feel that way about business."