Mark Wahlberg’s daughter hilariously impersonates him while wearing workout line: ‘8 am, Got to go to bed'

Mark Wahlberg isn’t the only member of his family who knows how to get a laugh.

Wahlberg's 13-year-old daughter Grace sported his workout line and did a little impersonation at her dad’s expense in a video he posted to Instagram earlier this week.

"Municipal from head to toe," the teen says in a fake ad, pretending to be the 51-year-old while wearing duds from the Municipal Sport Utility Gear line co-founded by Wahlberg.

"The new municipal shoes, shorts. Municipal and 45, the sweatshirt, the hat," she adds.

She then picks up his performance supplements, adding, "Performance-inspired. Inspired to be better. Stay prayed up. Make your protein shakes."

Then, she looks at her watch, and clearly poking fun at her dad’s strict wakeup regiment in which he shared a few years ago that he wakes up between 2:30 and 3:30 in the morning to work out, she adds, "What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m. Got to go to bed."

Wahlberg left several laughing, heart and praying emojis in his caption.

Grace is Wahlberg’s youngest child with wife Rhea Durham, 44. They also share Brendan, 14, Michael, 17, and Ella, 19.

The "Father Stu" actor recently told Fox News Digital he moved his family to Nevada to give his kids a better life than in Los Angeles.

"It's really giving the kids a chance to thrive," he said last month. "My daughter's an equestrian. My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior."

In a video posted Tuesday, Wahlberg did a quick impression of his mother Alma when he visited Star Market in Boston, saying it was her favorite place to get groceries.

"Stah market as my mother used to call it. She shopped at Stah market, I mean, every day," he said in the video stressing her Boston accent.

Wahlberg's mom passed away from dementia at the age of 78 while the actor was filming "Father Stu."